Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $414.53 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $252.85 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.