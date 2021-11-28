Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $247.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.73. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

