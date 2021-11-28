Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 114,329 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $170,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $291,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.