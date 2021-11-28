Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 187 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

