Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.45.

GWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$37.36. 1,268,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,691. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$28.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

