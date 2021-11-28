Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

GIP opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$100.14 million and a PE ratio of -30.18. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.74.

