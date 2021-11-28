GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.12

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 28570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.