Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.70 Million

Analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will report sales of $30.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.20 million and the lowest is $30.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $30.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $121.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $121.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.10 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $123.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

GNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. 11,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,677. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $453.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

