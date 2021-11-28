Gulden Hits Market Cap of $9.07 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $76,723.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00353539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,108,438 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

