GYEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.89 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07466491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.17 or 1.00081193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

