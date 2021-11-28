H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.84.

HLUYY stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.69. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

