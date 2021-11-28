Hacken Token (HAI) Market Cap Hits $62.11 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $62.11 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00101022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.25 or 0.07449942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.97 or 1.00109216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,416,563 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.