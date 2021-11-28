Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HMSO. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 30.46 ($0.40) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

