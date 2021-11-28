Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 2,790,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,583. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

