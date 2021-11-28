Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after acquiring an additional 438,465 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after acquiring an additional 814,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,304 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

