Head to Head Analysis: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $171.13 million 0.68 $36.74 million ($2.48) -1.23 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,474.92 -$18.11 million ($0.62) -15.55

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Fennec Pharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 6 5 0 2.45 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 185.95%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.69%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -584.71% -76.02% -41.59% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -57.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

