Head-To-Head Comparison: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Stagecoach Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Stagecoach Group $1.22 billion 0.45 $44.06 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Stagecoach Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Stagecoach Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.26%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

