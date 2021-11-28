Head to Head Contrast: Weber (NYSE:WEBR) vs. Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Weber and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A Viomi Technology 3.84% 19.06% 9.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weber and Viomi Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 Viomi Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Weber currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.82%. Viomi Technology has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 256.13%. Given Viomi Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Weber.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weber and Viomi Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 2.65 $88.41 million N/A N/A Viomi Technology $892.82 million 0.28 $26.56 million $0.50 7.02

Weber has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

