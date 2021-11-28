Head to Head Contrast: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) versus Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.74 $31.68 million $1.71 8.95 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was previously known as Voyageur Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. was formed in 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

