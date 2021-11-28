Head to Head Review: Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) vs. Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 15.26% 11.92% 8.23% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sono-Tek and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 6.29 $1.12 million $0.15 40.00 Fluence Energy $92.15 million 62.16 N/A N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $45.36, suggesting a potential upside of 31.99%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Fluence Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

