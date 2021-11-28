Head to Head Survey: Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ainos and Gemini Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 559.25%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than Ainos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Ainos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -508.72% -34.83% -28.16% Gemini Therapeutics N/A -23.88% -17.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ainos and Gemini Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $20,000.00 4,843.03 -$1.45 million N/A N/A Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Gemini Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ainos.

Volatility & Risk

Ainos has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics beats Ainos on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

