Head to Head Survey: IKONICS (IKNX) vs. The Competition

IKONICS (NASDAQ: IKNX) is one of 125 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IKONICS to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

IKONICS has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS’s peers have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IKONICS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% IKONICS Competitors -37.07% -1,621.21% -11.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IKONICS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million -$440,000.00 -184.99 IKONICS Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -34.56

IKONICS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS. IKONICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IKONICS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS Competitors 661 3171 4891 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 36.06%. Given IKONICS’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IKONICS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

IKONICS peers beat IKONICS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

