Head to Head Survey: Titan Machinery (TITN) and The Competition

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Titan Machinery to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 2.10% 11.04% 4.92% Titan Machinery Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Machinery and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67 Titan Machinery Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Titan Machinery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Machinery and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.41 billion $19.36 million 23.51 Titan Machinery Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.31

Titan Machinery’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

