Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $135.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $530.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 721,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.54 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Man Group plc grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $5,173,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

