Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report sales of $194.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.44 million and the lowest is $190.14 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $766.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.24 million to $772.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $796.68 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. 1,001,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,162. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

