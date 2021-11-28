HeartBout (HB) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $145,040.94 and approximately $887.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00235820 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

