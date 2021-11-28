Hegic (HEGIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.33 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $63.46 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hegic has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00234334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

