Heritage Way Advisors LLC Buys 418 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

