Hermez Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and $1.76 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00011235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00235498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.