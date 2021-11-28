HEROcoin (PLAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $212,958.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $212,958.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00230377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.