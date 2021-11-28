HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 6,840,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. HEXO has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.