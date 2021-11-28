Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,676 ($21.90) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,922 ($25.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,802.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,667.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £36,972.80 ($48,305.20).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

