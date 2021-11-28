Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.72

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $545.55 million and a PE ratio of 1.66.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

