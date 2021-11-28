HomeServe (LON:HSV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

HSV stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 873.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 929.92. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 81.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.16%.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

