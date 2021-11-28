HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $40.00 at Evercore ISI

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

HPQ stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $36.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $2,323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,216,840 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,076,000 after acquiring an additional 98,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

