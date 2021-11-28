Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 10,727,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650,180. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

