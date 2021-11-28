Hydra Price Hits $12.69 on Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Hydra has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $48.96 million and approximately $444,070.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $12.69 or 0.00023471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00100707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.13 or 0.07450042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,138.09 or 1.00153580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,581,580 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.