Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393. Hypera has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

