HyperCash Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.23 or 0.98354776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00323291 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.98 or 0.00485872 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00185343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001655 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001213 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.