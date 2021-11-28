Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 15th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 1,842.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

HY opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.