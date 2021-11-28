Hyve Hits Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $8.78 million and $494,956.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00074710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00101550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.24 or 0.07356072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,972.66 or 0.99699336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

