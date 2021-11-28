IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $23.81 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.