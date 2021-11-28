IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $32.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.
IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA
IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.
