IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $32.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.