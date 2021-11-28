IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 376.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 131,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000.

NAPR stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

