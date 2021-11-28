IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,906,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period.

VTC opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

