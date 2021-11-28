IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Asana by 33.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $1,476,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Asana by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,263,915 shares of company stock valued at $124,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,056,106. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASAN stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.