IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Get IN8bio alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter worth $555,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter worth $175,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter worth $5,520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter worth $1,763,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IN8bio (INAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.