Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.41. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

