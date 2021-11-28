Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 314.3% in November

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 66,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,681. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

