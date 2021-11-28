Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $74.30 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

